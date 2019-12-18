With significant snow forecasted for Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Spokane County has a plan in place to make sure road conditions are as good as possible.
There are four road districts and 80 employees overall. Crews will work 3 shifts between 4 a.m. and midnight. However, depending on how much snow we get, they can also work 12 hours shifts around the clock.
For the evening commute Wednesday night, crews are putting down sand mixed with dry deicer. According to Spokane County, the sand helps the deicer adhere to the road.
Crews have been out and each know the trouble spots in their area. As the snow begins to fall, a team of snow plow and sanding trucks will be sent out. The plows will be in front and the sand trucks in back.
First thing in the morning, they will hit the typical trouble spots. Crews will monitor conditions and adapt the plan as needed.
The county has 5,000 miles of streets to cover, so they will start with arterial and emergency routes and then move to side streets.
The county also asks that you remove debris from storm drains because when the wet snow melts the water backs up. All that then re-freezes and can cover an intersection with a sheet of ice.
You can monitor plow routes for the county here. You can monitor plow routes for the City of Spokane here.
