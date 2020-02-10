SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a series of videos allegedly showing conditions in QQ Sushi & Kitchen, KHQ has looked into where concerned Spokane residents can find inspection information on their favorite restaurants.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, food establishments are inspected at least once a year to determine if they are in compliance with health rules.
According to the SRHD, there are 418 points possible on inspections. Lower scores mean less violations were observed in the kitchen with a zero being a perfect score.
Violations in red are considered "high-risk" with violations in blue being "low-risk." High-risk violations are "critical food handling practices," with low-risk violations being the most visible part of the establishment.
The higher the violation number, the higher the likelihood it could cause food-borne illnesses.
SRHD writes on its website that not all violations are published online. The online document is only a snapshot of their inspections. Full records can be requested through the SRHD.
You can see 2017 through 2019 inspection reports here.
