Here's why your tax return may be a lot lower this year

If you have already filed your taxes this year, you may have noticed that your return is a lot lower this year compared to previous years.
Here's some help understanding the tax bill that was passed in December of 2017.
This past year, most people got more in take-home pay every month, but that means they won't necessarily get large refunds, or any at all.
This is because of more "up-front" benefits throughout the pay periods.
Fewer households will need to itemize deductions, but if you do, state and local taxes are capped, and some job-related expenses are no longer deductible, such as equipment, uniforms, and moving expenses.
Personal exemptions are eliminated. That benefit is somewhat "rolled" into the doubling of the standard deduction.
However, the child tax credit doubles and the eligible amount is subtracted from your tax bill.
For those planning retirement, once you "convert" a traditional IRA, into a "Roth IRA" you can no longer reverse it.
If you had no health insurance without a valid reason you're still paying the Obamacare penalty for 2018, but you won't be starting this year.
For more information on your own situation, go to irs.gov, look for "tax cuts and jobs act", and you'll get a review of changes for this year's taxes.