SILVER CITY, N.M. - Actress Nichelle Nichols, most known for her trailblazing performance as Uhura in Star Trek, has died at age 89. Her son, Kyle Nichols, said she died Saturday of natural causes.
“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration,” Johnson wrote on the official Facebook page Sunday.
“Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”
Nichols landed her role on Star Trek as the communications specialist and bridge officer, Lt. Uhura in 1966, which was notable for a black woman playing a fully actualized character on television. Whoopi Goldberg described the experience of seeing Nichols on the screen as a child, recalling how she ran through the house shouting, "Come quick, come quick, there's a black lady on television and she ain't no maid!"
Goldberg was so inspired, she decided she would also become an actress and one day be on Star Trek herself, which was a dream eventually realized.
Nichols told NPR she'd told the show's director she was going to be leaving after the first season, and he'd asked her to take the weekend to consider. That weekend, she'd been asked to meet with "her biggest fan," and was greeted by Martin Luther King, Jr., who told her she couldn't leave the show, saying, "For the first time, we are being seen the world over as we should be seen."
However, Nichols truly shattered the norm when she and her co-star, William Shatner, shared the first high-profile interracial kiss on network television.
In her biography, she wrote the producers, afraid of network backlash, filmed multiple versions of the scene, some with a kiss and some without. However, she claims she and Shatner intentionally flubbed all versions without one to force the network's hand and air the kiss.
While breaking ground and inspiring civil rights leaders with her role in science fiction, she was also a major influence in science and engineering. Following news of her passing, NASA tweeted on her legacy.
We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actor, trailblazer, and role model, who symbolized to so many what was possible. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first women and minority astronauts, and inspired generations to reach for the stars. pic.twitter.com/pmQaKDb5zw— NASA (@NASA) July 31, 2022
In 1976, NASA began recruiting for NASA Astronaut Group 8, and Nichols volunteered and successfully helped find recruits and diversify personnel for the new class.
The first American female astronaut, Dr. Sally Ride, and the first African-American astronaut, US Air Force Colonel Guion Bluford, were among those recruited into Group 8. The group achieved a number of firsts, from the first mother in space to the first African-American to pilot and command a mission. The group paved the way for minorities in aerospace and STEM fields.
Nichols would continue to volunteer with NASA and remained an avid supporter of space exploration throughout her life.
While she was most famed for her recurring role as Uhura, she has appeared and voice acted in many fan-favorite movies and series since then, including Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Snow Dogs, and Heroes. She was in pre-production for two upcoming sci-fi movies, The Order and Moment of Impact, while the movie Renegades: Ominara has just completed production, a Star Trek spin-off in which she plays the role of an older Ominara.
Fans and co-workers alike have shared an outpouring of memories while relating the impact Nichols had, in entertainment, society, and personal growth.
We’re deeply saddened to report the passing of Nichelle Nichols - a trailblazer, an inspiration, and so much more. She will be deeply missed. https://t.co/iBwyOPaxTP— Star Trek (@StarTrek) July 31, 2022
I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022
Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/KhUf4YM6pX— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 31, 2022
My favorite photo of Dad and Nichelle Nichols on set. The importance of Nichelle's legacy cannot be over-emphasized. She was much loved and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/1zlTd4F9BD— Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) July 31, 2022
One of my most treasured photos - Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura pic.twitter.com/nFXHif8HEC— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 31, 2022
Nichelle Nichols was a true pioneer, one who used her Star Trek fame to encourage women and people of color to pursue careers in the sciences. May her memory be a blessing and inspire us all to work together to make a better future and share it in peace. #RIPNichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/DRBW47gUiJ— David Mack (@DavidAlanMack) August 1, 2022