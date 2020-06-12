Today is shaping up a lot like yesterday, with a few renegade showers, clearing skies and warm temperatures in the upper 70's and low 80's.
Thunderstorms roll back in this afternoon. While I think we will all likely see some form of activity, the strongest storms look like they will ride a line from the Tri-Cities up through Lind/Ritzville, and into Colville. Some of these storms could be severe in nature with dangerous cloud to ground lightning, brief heavy downpours, gusty winds to 50 MPH and small hail.
This weekend will be cool and unsettled with more widespread rain expected for the first half of Saturday, becoming more scattered through the afternoon. Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and below average temperatures continue through the start of next week.
