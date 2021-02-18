Clouds will increase throughout the day as our next system moves into the PNW. Timing on the arrival of snow looks to be late afternoon, early evening. We will likely see 1-2" of snow in Spokane, 1-3" in CDA, 2-4" for the Palouse and lower Panhandle of Idaho. The Cascades, Idaho Panhandle mountains and NE mountains of Oregon will see the most snow with upwards of 10" for the Cascades and 5-8" for the Panhandle. Please prepare for a slow Friday morning commute and winter travel across all mountain passes as we head towards the weekend. Small chances for snow will linger into Saturday for North Idaho, with warmer, windier and wetter weather on the way Sunday into next week.
Here We Go Again!
