Another round of Excessive heat watches will go into place beginning Wednesday and will continue through Sunday, with daytime highs that will approach the upper 90's and triple digits through the weekend. Smoke from surrounding wildfires will also filter back in over the next several days, bringing a stretch of hot and hazy days.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to 106 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Conditions will be difficult for residents without air conditioners. Those working or participating in outdoor activities will also be vulnerable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wildfire smoke in the region could alter afternoon temperatures and reduce the risk of extreme heat. The amount of wildfire activity and subsequent smoke in the region may play a role in how hot the temperatures will get during this period. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&
