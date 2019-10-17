Showers that got us started today in Spokane are tapering off across North Idaho. We will look for mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures a little cooler into the mid 50's. That system that pushed through has brought us some breezy conditions with gusts into the 30mph range. Winds like that will mean unsecured objects outside could be blown down. For those still hitting the lake to fish keep in mind choppy waters are expected. These winds for the Palouse, West Plains, Columbia Basin and Foothills of the Blue Mountains are expected to stick around until at least Tuesday of next week.
Overnight tonight we will watch for temperatures to drop into the low 40's and our next band of showers should arrive. During the day temperatures should again rise into the mid 50's and a break from the showers is anticipated with partly sunny skies. Then, by tomorrow evening/night the third round of showers hits lasting through Saturday. Temperatures will also drop this weekend and with those temperatures lowering a rain/snow mix will be possible for the valleys.
