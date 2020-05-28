Fireworks

Under city law, using fireworks in Great Falls outside of early July and New Years Day/Eve can potentially lead to misdemeanor charge, with hundreds of dollars of fees. Photo by Afiq Hisham.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 have put limits on mass gatherings across the United States, including holiday gatherings and events.

Here's a list of Independence Day events and information on whether they're still happening.

Riverfront Park Fourth of July fireworks: No details released

Liberty Lake Fourth of July fireworks: Moving forward as planned

Silver Valley Fourth of July fireworks: Still planning to hold the event, but things could change the closer we get to the event

Coeur d'Alene Fourth of July fireworks: Cancelled, but other festivities are still planned

Sandpoint Fourth of July fireworks: Cancelled

Kennewick River of Fire fireworks: Postponed until 2021

Pasco Grand Old 4th Parade: Cancelled

Pasco Fourth of July fireworks display:Postponed until a later date in 2020

