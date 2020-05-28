SPOKANE, Wash. - Guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 have put limits on mass gatherings across the United States, including holiday gatherings and events.
Here's a list of Independence Day events and information on whether they're still happening.
Riverfront Park Fourth of July fireworks: No details released
Liberty Lake Fourth of July fireworks: Moving forward as planned
Silver Valley Fourth of July fireworks: Still planning to hold the event, but things could change the closer we get to the event
Coeur d'Alene Fourth of July fireworks: Cancelled, but other festivities are still planned
Sandpoint Fourth of July fireworks: Cancelled
Kennewick River of Fire fireworks: Postponed until 2021
Pasco Grand Old 4th Parade: Cancelled
Pasco Fourth of July fireworks display:Postponed until a later date in 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.