SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourth of July is just around the corner and some city operations will be closed in observance of the holiday. City of Spokane employees won't be available for phone or online customer service needs on Friday, July 3 when the holiday is observed. This includes developer services and permit functions, 3-1-1 inquiries, utility billing questions and records requests.
Other closures/cancelations
- Spokane Municipal Court (Friday, July 3)
- Spokane Public Library (Friday, July 3)
- Spokane City Council briefing session and legislative meeting for the week of July 6 has been canceled. The next meeting will be on Monday, July 13.
The city's golf courses, playgrounds and park open spaces will be open with appropriate social distancing. The Numerica SkyRide in Riverfront Park is open.
More information on Independence Day fireworks in Spokane, here.
