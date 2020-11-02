Here is how NBC News calls races on election night:
Projections:
- According to NBC News, on election night the news desk will use exit poll data to determine if uncompetitive races can be called. NBC News will not project a winner in a race until after the last scheduled poll-closing time in a state.
Key Race Calls:
- Too early to call: This covers two scenarios: The first is that there might be a significant margin for one of the candidates but have not yet met statistical standards to project the race. The second is that there is not enough votes counted to determine the margin with certainty.
- Too close to call: The final margin between the candidates will be less than 5 percentage points. The Decision Desk will not use this characterization until we have statistical confidence that the race will be this close.
- Projected winner: NBC News has made a projection that a candidate will win the race.
- Apparent winner: NBC News has projected that a candidate has won the race but the results are close enough that the outcome may depend on a potential recount and/or confirmation that the results that have been reported are accurate.
- Winner: This designation is used for projecting U.S. House races.
What is the Election Pool?
- The Election Pool is a grouping of major news networks, ABC, CBS, CNN and NBC. The major networks pool resources together to gather exit poll data.
What is an exit poll?
- An exit poll is a survey of voters as they exit their polling place. It is conducted at hundreds of polling places across the country.
For more information, read the full article on NBC News here.
