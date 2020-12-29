Ice and snow cause more than 30 crashes in Spokane County

OLYMPIA, Wash. - With an early storm already have come and gone, WSDOT says now is the time to make sure you're prepared for winter driving.

WSDOT has a webpage dedicated to winter driving, you can visit that by clicking here.

“Our crews work hard to keep roads clear, but we need the public’s help as well,” WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager James Morin said. “Most pass closures are due to preventable spin outs or crashes from vehicles driven too fast or not having proper equipment. This year COVID-19 protocols could mean slightly longer road or pass closures, as well as more chain requirements during major storms, so we need everyone to be prepared and stay informed to help keep traffic moving.”

To check conditions and prepare for winter weather, you can:

Alternatives to chains:

WSDOT said while some vehicle manufactures recommend against using chains for certain models, that doesn't excuse travelers from state traction device laws. 

the Washington State Patrol has an online list of state-approved alternative traction devices. To find that, click here. Failure to follow a tire chains sign can cost you a ticket up to $500. WSDOT said special chain enforcement patrols will be keeping an eye on mountain passes this winter.

Studded tires:

By law, studded tires are legal for use in Washington only from Nov. 1 through March 31. This applies to all vehicles in Washington, even though traveling from other states, and no personal exemptions or waivers exist. 

WSDOT estimated that studded tires cause between $20-29 million in pavement damage to state-owned asphalt and concrete roadways each year. WSDOT said drivers are encouraged to visit a tire dealer to learn about options, including stud-free, winter tread traction tires. 

More information about studded-tire restrictions and requirements can be found, here

