During the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers' markets are listed as an essential business and local markets are preparing for the season to begin.
Here is when markets are scheduled to open:
- Perry District Market, every Saturday, May 2 - Oct. 31, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Spokane Valley Farmers Market, every Friday, June 5 - Sept. 18, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Spokane Farmers Market, every Saturday and Wednesday, May 11 through Oct. 31, from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Fairwood Farmers Market, every Tuesday, May 7 - Oct. from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Kendall Yards Night Market, every Wednesday starting in mid-May, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Millwood Farmers Market, every Wednesday, May 20 - Sept. 30, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
