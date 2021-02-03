WASHINGTON - A hack into the Washington State auditor's office could have more than a million Washington residents at risk of fraud. More information on the breach can be found here.
Here's what you should do if you could be one of the people impacted:
- Put a fraud alert on your bank account and closely monitor your accounts
- Keep an eye on your credit reports with free apps like Credit Karma
Click here for information on how you can check your credit report for free and how you can spot an imposter website.