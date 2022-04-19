National Parks are more popular than ever. If you plan to load up the family and check them out, you'll want to plan ahead. Here is what you need to know before you go.
COST:
Admission is different at each park. However, if you plan to visit several parks in one year, you should consider getting an America The Beautiful pass. It's $80 and gives free admission to all parks for one year.
RESERVATIONS:
Because of the exploding popularity of the parks, reservations are now required at some of the most popular parks. Check NPS.gov for information about each individual park. The sooner you can book the better. Also, just because you have a reservation doesn't mean you are guaranteed a parking spot.
DON'T GET LOST:
National Parks are a chance to connect with nature so that means there is a pretty good chance you won't have cell service. Before you go download the National Park app. You can see driving tours, view maps and read more information about the park. The best part is you can download all the information and use the app without an internet connection.
SUMMER CONGESTION:
Summer is the busiest time for the parks. You can avoid the worst congestion by visiting early in the morning or in the evening. Also, many of the parks update social media regularly with wait times at the most popular spots.