Coronavirus graphic

SPOKANE, Wash. - With the pandemic going on for more than six months, health officials want to remind people to take precautions to lessen your chance of contracting COVID-19. 

Here's what you can do now:

  • Continue to to practice social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing.
  • Stay in touch with local health officials, who can provide information if COVID-19 cases start to increase in your town.
  • Make sure your household maintains two weeks worth of food, prescription medicines and supplies.
  • Work with your doctor to ensure that everyone in your household, especially children, is up to date on vaccines, including this year's flu shot. 

Tags