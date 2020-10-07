SPOKANE, Wash. - With the pandemic going on for more than six months, health officials want to remind people to take precautions to lessen your chance of contracting COVID-19.
Here's what you can do now:
- Continue to to practice social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing.
- Stay in touch with local health officials, who can provide information if COVID-19 cases start to increase in your town.
- Make sure your household maintains two weeks worth of food, prescription medicines and supplies.
- Work with your doctor to ensure that everyone in your household, especially children, is up to date on vaccines, including this year's flu shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.