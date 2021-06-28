SPOKANE, Wash. - Officials want to remind people that fireworks are illegal in the City of Spokane, Spokane Valley and Spokane County but there are four drive-in locations you can visit to celebrate the 4th of July.
Parking lots for the 4th of July drive-in show open at 8:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Avista Stadium 602 N Havana St., Spokane Valley, WA 99212
- Ferris High School 3020 E 37th Ave.,Spokane, WA 99223
- Merkel Sports Complex 5701 N Assembly St., Spokane, WA 99205
- Plante's Ferry Sports Stadium 12320 E Upriver Dr., Spokane, WA 99216
According to the City of Spokane, parking is limited. Guests can remain in their vehicles or may spread out on the grass.
The firework show will begin at 10 p.m.