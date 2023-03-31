COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Heritage Health closed multiple locations in Coeur d'Alene on Friday over what police called concerning, but not illegal statements.
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department released a statement Friday evening saying they learned of safety concerns at one of Heritage Health's Coeur d'Alene clinics shortly before noon.
The incident involved an older man's interaction with a staff member. The unidentified male was seeking treatment and made a "concerning" statement to one staff member about another employee. The man then left the clinic.
Officers were dispatched and quickly arrived in the area but couldn't find the man. They have not identified him.
According to the release, officers determined the statement was concerning, but not criminal. Officers remained in the area and continued looking for the man without success.
The male was described as an older white man in his 60s to 70s wearing jeans and a veteran baseball hat. He was driving a white vehicle, possibly a Dodge Journey.
Heritage Health closed several locations in Coeur d'Alene "out of an abundance of caution," according to the police department release.