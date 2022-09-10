SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is offering free admission tomorrow for all the HEROES out there!
Firefighters, police, active military, veterans, and medical personnel will all have free admission for the entire day on Sunday, Sept. 11. Just bring employment ID or badge, or military ID.
See the details here: https://thespokanefair.com/heroes-day/
Spokane Valley Fire Department will also be at the fair as part of a 9/11 memorial event, so be sure to stop by and thank your heroes!