BUHL, Idaho - Scary moments on I-84 after a crash nearly sent an RV and pickup truck toppling down an overpass into a gorge.
According to ISP, the crash happened Monday around 4 p.m.
Idaho State Police said, "a heroic effort by multiple emergency response agencies means both occupants of this pickup are safe."
ISP said safety chains to a camper initially kept the truck from falling into the gorge.
The people involved were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ISP is continuing to clear the scene.