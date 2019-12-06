"Hi yes I have tickets available Lower 104 row." That's the text that a KHQ employee received while investigating a man's concern about a potentially fake Gonzaga tickets. The text came after our employee simply called a phone number listed on a Craigslist post. He didn't leave a message and he didn't text. That text suddenly just appeared.
It's a text that several other people in the area have also received. Gary Halverson is one of those people.
"I knew something was hinky right away," he told us.
Halverson said a friend of his stumbled across a Craigslist post advertising tickets for the North Carolina/Gonzaga men's basketball game on December 18th. The tickets are for $250 a piece, and there's a phone number at the bottom that you're supposed to call for more information. His friend called. And then she called again. And then suddenly that text showed up.
Then she called her friend Gary, who said something felt off, and so he began texting the number. Halverson says he actually got a response, and the person on the other end was savvy, knowing the right things to say to get someone to trust them. But then Halverson asked if the tickets came with free parking in the Parkade. Anyone familiar with the area knows that the McCarthey Athletic Center doesn't have a Parkade. But whoever was texting on the other side, apparently didn't know that.
"Yes it does and are you ok with electronic tickets?" they asked.
"That's when I knew this wasn't real," Halverson told us.
We contacted the Better Business Bureau, who told us that while they haven't seen a Gonzaga Basketball ticket scam yet this year, they see similar schemes all the time.
Tyler Russell, with the BBB, says that, "right now college basketball and college football are the hottest tickets in the country. Scammers, and big ticket vendors, they ride the trend of what's popular. And that's what's popular right now."
Russell says it's impossible to say if the person Halverson was talking to actually had real tickets or not. He said it sounded fishy, but that doesn't always mean it's a scam. He said the only way you can be 100% sure that you aren't getting scammed, is to meet the seller in person and get the tickets in hand. If that's not possible, you want to pay using something that allows you to dispute fraudulent charges, if that turns out to be the case. You also never want to give out any personal details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.