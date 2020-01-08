Update: An avalanche warning has been extended into Thursday morning around the Idaho Panhandle.
The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center issued an extension to the current backcountry avalanche warning that began Tuesday morning, now effective until 6 a.m. on Thursday.
The affected area continues to include the Selkirks/Cabinets, St. Regis/Silver Basin to Lookout Pass Zone as well as higher elevations of Bonner, Boundary and Shoshone counties.
Avalanche dangers continue to be high and are expected to remain high for an extended period. Recent heavy snow combined with wind is expected to result in widespread avalanching.
Silver Mountain was hit by an avalanche in the Wardner Peak ski area on Tuesday morning, trapping several people. Five of them were rescued, but two people have died from the incident.
Previous coverage:
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center has issued a avalanche warning in multiple parts of North Idaho Tuesday morning.
The areas affected include the Selkirks/Cabinets and St. Regis/Silver Basin to Lookout Pass Zone. This includes the higher elevations of Bonner, Boundary and Shoshone counties, but does not apply to local ski areas within the forecast region.
IPAC says heavy mountain snowfall and strong winds will create conditions for high avalanche danger and advise to avoid riding on or below any slopes steeper than 30° during the advisory in effect until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
Unstable snow conditions should be expected in the backcountry. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended and avalanches could run long distances into mature forests, valley floors or flat terrain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.