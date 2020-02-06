An avalanche warning is in place for the Cascades, while other mountains in the area are expecting more snow in the forecast.
The Northwest Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning for the Stevens Pass area and the Cascade mountains, in place until Thursday at 6 p.m. The warning is for backcountry terrain and doesn't apply to highways or ski areas.
The danger level is considered high, as large avalanches are expected in many areas as a winter storm impacts the region.
"Very dangerous avalanche conditions are developing with steady snowfall, strong winds, and warm temperatures," The avalanche forecast reads. "Expect large natural and triggered avalanches where the wind drifts thick slabs near and above treeline and watch for wet avalanches at lower elevations."
WSDOT says crews will be working on avalanche control on US-2 Stevens Pass, closing a stretch between milepost 58-64 temporarily Thursday morning.
Idaho Panhandle mountains are expecting some more snow in the forecast, with areas like Osburn, Wallace, Mullan, Dobson Pass and Lookout Pass in a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. Friday. Snow accumulations of 8-12 inches are expected in the mountains and 2" are forecasted in the valleys.
