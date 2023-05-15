Leslie Lowe
Thunderstorm chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing dangerous cloud to ground lightning, brief heavy downpours, gusty winds and possible hail.  Please remember "When thunder roars, head in doors"!
 
High pressure will strengthen through the remainder of the week and daytime highs will shoot up into the upper 80's and 90's through the weekend.     

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!