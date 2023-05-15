Tags
...Thunderstorms followed by near record high temperatures this week... Scattered thunderstorms are expected through the middle of the week with the highest chances through Wednesday during the afternoon and evening hours especially in the mountains. Thunderstorms will be slow moving and capable of producing brief torrential rain. Some storms may produce debris flows in steep terrain or flash flooding especially near burn scars. Later this week temperatures will warm up even further with record or near record high temperatures forecast for many locations on Friday and Saturday. Low temperatures will also be abnormally warm through the week, with some readings setting records for warm night time temperatures. Even through air temperatures will be warm, water temperatures remain very cold. Cold water temperatures and strong currents will pose a risk of hypothermia and drowning.
- Texas judge hands Army sergeant 25-year prison term for fatally shooting protester; Governor has said he’ll seek pardon
- North Carolina’s Democratic governor vetoes legislation that banned nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy
- A look at your 2023 Junior Lilac Parade winners
- Shoshone County sheriff's deputies investigating body found in creek near Calder
- Lori Vallow found guilty in murder trial of children, husband's former wife
- 1 dead, 1 injured in high-speed crash near Seven Mile
- Where to watch closing arguments in the Lori Vallow trial
- Man accused of shooting and killed suspected car prowler in Coeur d'Alene won't face charges
- Convicted felon charged after SWAT standoff in north Spokane
- Court documents show new information in death of Craig Chamberlin
As the temperatures climb, visions of summer days begin to take over our daydreams. This reality awaits, especially in the new luxury home com… Read moreSun Seekers Will Soon Make Home at Crescent Ridge
Things are abuzz in Central Washington’s Crescent Bar. Centuries old basalt cliffs are reverberating with new energy. Young vineyards are grow… Read moreA Vibrant Modern Community Emerges Overlooking the Columbia River
In sun-soaked Central Washington, overlooking the majestic Columbia River, Crescent Bar has long been the spot where Eastern and Western Washi… Read moreCentral Washington’s Ultimate Playground Finds a Home at Crescent Ridge
