SPOKANE, Wash. - The unprecedented heatwave gripping the Northwest has increased the demand for energy prompting Avista to ask customers to conserve electricity.
According to Avista, they are asking customers to cut back their energy use between June 28 and July 1 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
Avista said the high heat is putting a strain on the electricity system.
Some tips Avista gives to help converse includes:
- Reduce the use of heat-producing appliances such as dishwashers, ovens, ranges and dryers
- Keep drapes and blinds closed during the day to block out heat from the sun
- Use an outdoor BBQ instead of cooking on the range
- Use small electric appliances or a microwave for cooking instead of your stove or oven
- Use a box fan to cool when possible
- Remember that room air conditioners are generally least efficient if they must cool more than one room at a time
- Replace air conditioning filters frequently and make sure central air conditioning units are clear of debris