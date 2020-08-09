Those clear skies that we've seen all day long will remain in place tonight. We will expect calm winds with temperatures overnight into the mid 50s.
High pressure is continuing to build across the Inland Northwest which means we will look for dry conditions and even warmer temperatures than what we saw over the weekend. For Spokane, we could hit that 90° benchmark otherwise look for us to top off in the upper 80s. You will definitely need the sunglasses for Monday.
Our next cold front arrives late Monday into Tuesday. That will kick up the winds leaving most of Eastern and Central Washington with Fire Weather Watches in place for the second half of the day Tuesday.
