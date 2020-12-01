Temperatures are set to be a little cooler today as we enter the last month of 2020. We will look to hit the mid 30s for daytime highs. High pressure strengthening over the Inland Northwest means we can anticipate calm and quiet conditions all week long. The only exception to that will be the chance for some freezing fog to kick off the mornings.
It is also worth noting the National Weather Service has an Air Stagnation Advisory in place for parts of North Idaho until Saturday morning. That does mean outdoor burning is not recommended. If you did have plans to burn please check burn bans before you carry through with those plans. Also, if you are sensitive to air quality you should consider limiting your outdoor activity.
