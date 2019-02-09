A number of high school basketball games have been cancelled due to inclimate weather. Look below for the latest cancellations:
- The Coeur d'Alene High School boys basketball game in Sandpoint Saturday has been cancelled. It's not clear if the game can be rescheduled before regionals start at the end of next week.
- All Davenport District basketball games at West Valley scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled.
- Tekoa vs. Rosalia basketball games scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled.
- The Northeast 1B District Tournament has been postponed until Monday and Tuesday.
- All Deer Park Tournament basketball games involving Elmira and Odessa have been postponed, all other games are on schedule.