VANCOUVER, Wash. - A high school graduate in Vancouver, Washington has been banned from walking at commencement after making a controversial speech.
Charles Chandler won't be waling across the stage after comments he made at a school ceremony earlier in the week. In the speech he criticized his school district for allegedly not handling reports of harassment, bullying and sexual assault appropriately.
The Evergreen School District says Chandler's speech had many inaccuracies and that staff are dedicated to students' physical and emotional safety.
Chandler says his goal wasn't to slam the district, but promote change.