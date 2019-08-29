LOON LAKE, Wash. - A high-speed chase near Loon Lake ended in the recovery of a stolen vehicle, a stolen firearm and the arrest of four people.
According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, a pursuit with the stolen 2014 Chevrolet Pickup began on Wednesday, August 28 and ended after spike strips were deployed. The two occupants of the truck fled on foot and the passenger was quickly apprehended.
A few hours later, a felony stop of another suspect vehicle resulted in the apprehension of the driver of the stolen pickup and two more burglary suspects. Four vehicles were seized during the investigation along with other evidence of many crimes.
The suspects were identified as Nicholas Smith, Jerri McMahan, Tyrell Howes and Steven McNickle. Charges for the suspects include theft of a motor vehicle, vehicle prowl, theft, trafficking stolen property, first-degree burglary and theft of a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing, but authorities say there is evidence that these suspects are responsible for multiple burglaries and thefts ranging from Deer Lake to Suncrest and north Spokane in the past two weeks. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Steven's County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-572-0947.