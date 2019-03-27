DAVENPORT, Wash. - A high-speed chase came to an end near Davenport Wednesday night.
According to our partners with The Spokesman-Review, speeds reached 128 mph as a driver in a pickup truck led police on a chase from Spokane Valley through Davenport.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the truck's wheels were spike striped during the pursuit. The suspect continued driving on rims, causing sparks and fire to become visible.
Washington State Patrol spokesman Jeff Sevigney told The Spokesman that the chase came to an end after a successful PIT maneuver caused the truck to roll.
No one was seriously injured but one trooper's vehicle was damaged during the pursuit. Three people who were inside the truck were arrested.