SPOKANE, Wash - A high-speed chase that started at the Deer Park Taco Bell came to an end in the Colbert/North Spokane area.
According to Washington State Patrol, troopers noticed a driver not wearing a seat belt after leaving the Taco Bell on Thursday, September 5. When they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver took off southbound on Highway 395.
The driver led troopers on a chase reaching speeds of about 100 miles per hour as they weaved in and out of traffic.
Troopers eventually tried setting up spike strips at the overpass of Highway 395 and Hatch Road, but the driver turned onto the off ramp before reaching the strips.
However, troopers say the driver came off the ramp too fast, lost control and spun out. Troopers were able to take the driver and a passenger in the car into custody.
The driver had a few warrants out for his arrest and troopers brought in K9 officers to search the car for suspected drugs.
There is still lots of activity at the scene but no roads are being blocked.