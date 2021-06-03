CLARK COUNTY, Wash. -- A man was arrested after fleeing police in a high speed chase which ended with the suspect being shot by police.
On Thursday evening, Washington State Patrol noticed a vehicle matching the description of a car that had previously fled a traffic stop. The officers attempted to pull the car over but the driver fled police once again, driving recklessly at over 100 miles per hour.
Police say the driver was driving dangerously during the chase and eventually came to a stop at an overpass on I-5 in Clark County. Police say that shots were fired, striking the driver in the vehicle. The driver barricaded himself in the car and refused to come out after being shot.
Eventually the driver complied and exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Police say the cause of this incident is currently under investigation.