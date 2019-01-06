DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - One man was arrested after a high-speed chase outside East Wenatchee reached speeds of 100 mph.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was on patrol following a Mercedes Benz 350 Saturday night in the 5000 block of Rock Island Road.

After running a registration check on the car, the deputy learned it had been stolen out of Wenatchee.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver initially followed directions, but then sped away. The deputy chased after him.

The suspect continued to try and escape, running stop signs and speeding, according to police. The car eventually began heading toward East Wenatchee city limits at about 100 mph.

For the sake of safety, the chase was called off. However, the deputy who'd been following the car notified dispatch and all other units in the area.

East Wenatchee officers saw the car as it entered the city and began a pursuit. The driver eventually fled on foot and was caught shortly thereafter.

Police say the driver was identified as 26-year-old Jesus Morales-Lozano of East Wenatchee.

Morales-Lozano was booked into Chelan County Regional Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving while license suspended. According to police, he also had an outstanding arrest warrant for driving while suspended.