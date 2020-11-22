SPOKANE VALLEY, WASH.- A high-speed chase came to an end after a deputy fired his weapon, killing the suspect.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says around 6:45 p.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving recklessly and erratically near Valleyway and Mullan in Spokane Valley. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver took off.
During the pursuit the suspect hit parked cars, traveled into the opposite lane, and swerved at high speeds. Attempts by deputies to deploy spike strips failed.
The pursuit led to Sprague and University where a Deputy attempted to use his patrol vehicle to immobilize the suspect’s car. Both vehicles were damaged.
However the suspect continued to drive toward another marked patrol car and two deputies.
That's when one deputy fired his weapon hitting the suspect. He continued to drive hitting the vehicle and coming to a stop. The deputies were not injured.
They began to provide first aid to the suspect until medics could arrive. Despite best efforts, the suspect died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The deputy that fired his weapon was placed on administrative leave, along with the two other deputies directly involved. This is standard protocol.
The Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team is investigating.
Spokane Police is the managing agency in the investigation. Spokane County Sheriff's Office will release the names of the deputies involved later.
The suspect's name will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office when appropriate.
Update 8:36 p.m.
