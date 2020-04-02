WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - A Blanchard man was arrested after being involved in a high-speed pursuit, foot chase and brief standoff Wednesday evening.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of a vandalism complaint at the Nisqually John Recreational Area on Wawawai Rd. about 25 miles southwest of Pullman around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A deputy responding to the call observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed about eight miles southwest of Pullman on Wawawai Rd. matching the description of the suspect vehicle.
The deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued at speeds of 100 mph for the next eight miles. The deputy downgraded the pursuit as a safety precaution as the vehicle approached Highway 195 and Old Wawawai Rd.
Pullman Police were notified of the pursuit and were in position to assist, observing the suspect vehicle failing to stop at the intersection of SR-195 before entering city limits at speeds near 80 mph. Shortly after coming into Pullman the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Dustin Pearson of Blanchard, Idaho, veered off the road and collided with an embankment on Wheat Ridge Dr. and Old Wawawai Rd.
After crashing, Pearson exited the car and fled on foot towards some apartments on Golden Hills Dr. Upon officers locating and confronting Pearson, he drew and pointed a loaded handgun at one of the officers. Pearson then continued up a flight of stairs and attempted to make contact with an apartment resident, who called 911 immediately.
Police engaged in direct negotiations with Pearson from a position of safety and he peacefully surrendered after about 20 minutes. He later admitted he pointed the firearm at the officer in attempt to get police to shoot him.
Pearson was booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of felony eluding, second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. A passenger in the car was cited and released for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
