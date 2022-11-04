Weather Authority Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For Stevens, Pend Oreille, and Boundary Counties, the strongest winds and wind impacts will primarily be across southern reaches of the counties. Wind gusts in the foothills of the Blue Mountains could be up to 70 mph. Wind direction will start off from the southwest Friday evening and switch to the west across the Upper Columbia Basin and Wenatchee Area Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. &&
High Wind Warning In Place, Power Outages Possible Overnight
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
