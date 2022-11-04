High Wind Warning
Blake Jensen Nonstop Local Weather Forecaster
Our first snowfall of the year has turned to rain for many in the region this afternoon, but this storm is not done with us yet, as we await what looks to be a major, damaging windstorm arriving overnight!
 
Winds have already begun picking up in areas south of Spokane Friday afternoon, but expect them to really ramp up around Spokane between 5-10 p.m., with the strongest and most damaging winds likely between 10 p.m.-4 a.m. During that time, gusts could reach upwards of 60 miles per hour!
 
We are expecting scattered to widespread power outages as trees, tree limbs and power lines could all be coming down. Make sure you are prepared for the possibility of power outages BEFORE you head to bed tonight! That means having flashlights at the ready and devices fully charged.
 
Winds will start to decrease very gradually on Saturday, but gusts will still be between 35-45 mph. Otherwise, we will see some sunshine in the forecast with highs in the mid 40's.
 
Our next storm system, an arctic cold front, will move in Sunday, bringing a rain/snow mix for the second half of the weekend, and then turning to snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning with another 1-3" of snow expected for your Monday morning commute. An arctic front is just what it sounds like, as it drives in that cold air from the north with temperatures dropping like a rock into the mid 20's, with overnight lows in the single digits and teens through at least the middle of next week.
 
Have a great weekend! 

