SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch in several areas around the Inland Northwest with gusts possibly reaching 50-60 mph.
The NWS says the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area, Idaho & Washington Palouse, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake area and Upper Columbia Basin could each see southwest winds of 25-35 mph with gusts of 50-50 mph possible from Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon.
The winds could be damaging, having the potential to blow down trees and power lines and cause widespread power outages. Travel could also be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
SW winds 20-35 mph w gusts up to 60 mph is possible Saturday. Strongest winds will occur across the Columbia Basin into the Palouse & Spokane/CDA area. A high wind watch is issued for Sat. Impacts include trees being blown down, power outages and difficulty traveling. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/gzsK6o7ERs— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 31, 2020
The NWS added that warmer temps through Saturday combined with the windy/breezy conditions could lead to rises on area rivers, small streams and creeks.
