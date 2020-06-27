Two of the Mead Food Bank's youngest volunteers say age has no impact on how much good a person can do in their community.
17-year-old Kalei Van Sickle and 16-year-old Hadley VanLandingham volunteer two to three times a week at the food bank. They've both been loyal helpers at the Mead Food Bank for over a year. During a break from loading food boxes into trunks during a drive thru event, the friends said why they love serving this way.
"I think it is that sense of community and how rewarding it is to help these people," VanLandingham said. "There's a lot of people who need it obviously, because there's a big line out today. There's a lot for us to do and they need people to help them," Van Sickle added.
The pair has no plans to stop anytime soon, and said their team at the Mead Food Bank will do whatever they can to help families struggling to get food on the table.
The food bank can be reached by calling (509) 466-7068 or by visiting their website.
