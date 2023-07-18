Leslie Lowe
Another warming trend is on the way for the second half of the week and the weekend as daytime highs climb back into the 90's-100's with overnight lows in the upper 50's and low 60's.  Winds also pick back up by the end of the week, bringing hot, breezy conditions and elevated fire danger to the Inland Northwest each afternoon through Monday.  
 
Drink plenty of water and make sure pets have fresh cool water.  Find an area to cool off if you don't have air conditioning or are one of our outdoor workers. Always best to wear light loose clothing, be sure to check on your neighbors and never leave the kids or the pets in an unattended vehicle for any amount of time.  Know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion for both humans and pets.
 
Be safe and enjoy the sunshine! 

