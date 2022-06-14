SPOKANE, Wash. - Serious flooding along Highway 206 toward Mt. Spokane has turned what once was creek-like waterflow into a small river, causing damage to the roadway.
The Department of Transportation is on the scene attempting to build barriers to mitigate the effect of the high waters. The flow is eroding the roadway from underneath the pavement.
One land of 206 is closed as crews continue working. They said the damage has been temporarily stopped and are waiting for water levels to go down to start reconstructing the road.
If you are traveling up towards Mt. Spokane this week and see DOT crews working. Be patient and give them a lot of space.