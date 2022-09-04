Washtucna Fire
From the Adams County Sheriff's Office

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Highway 26 was reopened Sunday evening, after closing temporarily due to the Washtucna fire, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. 

The fire is still burning, and has consumed more than 2,200 acres so far. 

Last Updated Sept. 4 at 6:15 a.m.

Highway 26 in Adams County from Washtucna to Hooper closed Sunday evening, after the Washtucna fire flared up, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO). 

ACSO reported the fire was largely put out on Saturday evening. It has burned more than 2,200 acres in total. 

