TEKOA, Wash. - Blowing and drifting snow across the roadway has forced the closure of Highway 27 between Fairfield and Tekoa.
There are reports of multiple vehicle spinouts and blowing snow between MP 44 to MP 51.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, large snow drifts and blowing snow have made the highway impassable.
There have also been reports of blowing and drifting snow in the outlying areas of South Spokane County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Motorists are being advised to avoid travel in these areas.
Road crews are working hard to keep roadways open and safe but high winds in some areas are creating large drifts, which is causing a problem, according to the Sheriff's Office.