STEVENS PASS - Heads up to travelers: Highway 2 at Stevens Pass is closed in both directions after snow took down about a dozen trees.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there is no current estimate for when the highway will reopen. Crews are working to clear the trees and check other trees for potential hazards.
The roadway will be back open as soon as it's clear and as soon as it's safe to do so.
