Auto-ped Airway Heights US2

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Highway 2 is closed in both directions in the area of Flint Rd. near Airway Heights Tuesday morning due to a vehicle-pedestrian collision.

According to Washington State Patrol, a pedestrian in the roadway was struck by a passing vehicle. Spokane Police are assisting and WSDOT is responding for traffic control.

Traffic is being detoured until further notice to Flint Rd. Long delays should be expected and there is no estimated time for reopening.

KHQ has a reporter headed to the scene looking for more information.

Tags