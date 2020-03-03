SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Highway 2 is closed in both directions in the area of Flint Rd. near Airway Heights Tuesday morning due to a vehicle-pedestrian collision.
According to Washington State Patrol, a pedestrian in the roadway was struck by a passing vehicle. Spokane Police are assisting and WSDOT is responding for traffic control.
Traffic is being detoured until further notice to Flint Rd. Long delays should be expected and there is no estimated time for reopening.
KHQ has a reporter headed to the scene looking for more information.
Updated: Collision on both dirs. US 2 near Flint Rd at mp 280. Traffic Detoured to Flint road, Expect long delays, consider other routes. No estimated time to reopen.— Spokane Area Traffic (@SRTMC) March 3, 2020
US-2 IS NOW CLOSED AT FLINT ROAD due to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident. Detour in place. Expect significant delays!— TTN Spokane (@TotalTrafficSPO) March 3, 2020
