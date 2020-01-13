Highway 206 near summit of Mt. Spokane reopens after crews clear fallen trees

Courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation 

Update Jan. 13, 2:30 pm:

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Highway 206 to Mount Spokane has reopened to traffic after the removal of multiple downed trees. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation extended thanks for everyone's patience as crews cleared the trees from the roadway. 

They urged drivers to continue to use caution on the roads. 

Previous Coverage

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says the road up to Mt. Spokane, SR-206, is closed Monday morning due to downed trees.

WSDOT says crews have determined it is unsafe for crews to remove trees at this time and due to the hazardous conditions, there is no estimated time for a reopening.

SR-206 is used to get up to the Mt. Spokane ski area. The road is closed until further notice at milepost 8 about 12 miles northeast of Spokane.

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is closed on Mondays & Tuesdays.

