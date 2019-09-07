After one misstep, a young hiker fell 100 feet, leaving officials scrambling, trying to save his life.
Friday night at Riverside State Park, fire fighters say a 21-year-old was stepping off a rock onto a ledge, when he fell. A gap that was just a few feet, but a risk, that officials say people take way too often.
"The potential here for others, to maybe make a wrong step is so great, so we just want people to be very careful," Fire District 10, Deputy Chief Jack Krill, said.
Chief Krill said trying to find the man who fell, quickly became a problem, as they knew he was stuck somewhere between the Bowl and Pitcher Bridge, and a parking lot across the Spokane River.
The hiker had fire fighters, Sheriff's deputies, park rangers, and a rescue team searching for him. Thankfully, the man who fell wasn't alone. His friend raced down the hill, calling 911, to be later spotted by Life Flight, soaring above them.
Chief Krill said the young man’s death was devastating for the family, but he's surprised the park hasn't seen more falls like this, as too many people, are getting too close to the edge.
What was only a few hours of a rescue mission, the Chief said could've been days if the man was alone. He wants to remind people, never hike alone if you don't have to, and a picture, or closer view, is never worth your life.