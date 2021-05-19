PALOUSE, Falls, Washington - A hiker is recovering after being stuck in the head by a falling rock at Palouse Falls State Park.
The Franklin County Sheriff's office said the 28-year was old was hiking with his wife. When they neared the bottom of the falls a rock the size of a football came loose fell onto the man's head.
According to Deputies, other hikers cared for the man until first responders arrived.
Weather conditions prevented Life Flight from getting their helicopter down to his location. The victim had to be hoisted out by pure muscle supplied by Columbia Basin Dive and Rescue, Pasco Fire, Franklin County Fire, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and others.
The man was then flown to a local area hospital for treatment. He was conscious and alert during his transport.