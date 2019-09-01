The California Highway Patrol released helicopter video Saturday Showing the rescue of a hiker in Alpine County, California.
Officials say the hiker's family went camping last Tuesday near Kirkwood.
The man decided to go on a hike alone carrying only a lighter. The family called the Alpine County Sheriff's Office and the Highway Patrol when he did not return to the campsite.
Weather conditions on Tuesday forced CHP to delay flying the helicopter. They tried again Wednesday morning and the man was found a short time later.
Officials say the man was not injured.