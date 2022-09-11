KING COUNTY, Wash. - Steve and Matt were out for a hike on Baring Mountain Saturday morning when they noticed smoke blowing in. They didn't realize at the time how much danger they were in, unaware of the fast-spreading wildfire tearing through the area, stranding them where rescue teams couldn't reach.
In a video uploaded to their YouTube channel, Past Least Taken, Steve said he was hesitant to post, fearing the criticism they'd get for all the mistakes they made. Ultimately, he decided it was more important to share it.
"I'm posting this video as an educational tool to try and point out all the mistakes we made, which ended up putting our lives in danger," he explains. "Hopefully this video will bring awareness to everyone, so everyone doesn't make the same mistakes."
Their day started off fairly routine, with a steep hike up the side of mountain, the trail leveling out as they reached the ridge. As they made their way to the summit, the winds picked up and smoke was noticeable in the air.
"We figured it was just smoke blowing in from Eastern Washington because of the high winds," Steve explains.
Several fires are burning in the eastern portion of the Pacific Northwest, including the Seven Bays Fire near Davenport, the Boulder Mountain Fire near Cusick, the Kootenai River Complex in Boundary County, Idaho, and even the Double Creek Fire in Oregon and Moose Fire in Idaho, two of the largest fires in the U.S. burning at this time.
A wildfire on the western side of the Cascades, where the frequent rain and milder temps keep potential fuel fairly damp, is uncommon. One that expands the size and speed of the Bolt Creek Fire is extremely rare.
As Steve and Matt continued their hike and began their climb to the summit, they noticed the smoke was from a fire, just a few ridges away.
The pair made their way down from the summit, realizing as they reached the v-notch just how much trouble they were in. Looking down the trail, smoke rose in heavy plumes, blocking their return path.
The smoke quickly turned into a wall of fire, climbing the trail toward them on both sides of the mountain.
Steve explains they called 9-1-1, and a rescue team was deployed. "I don't think there's anything they can do," he admits. "So we're going to hunker down here for awhile, see if everything dies down, and see if we can walk out of here. Fingers crossed, wish us luck."
Not long after that, Steve says Search and Rescue got in touch with them again and let them know a helicopter rescue attempt was too dangerous.
They were on their own.
Steve and Matt chose to try and skirt down along the ride side of the wall, but the situation grew dire.
"The fire shifted as we were going down and decided to come back up the ridge," he says, the sky murky with smoke and trees alight with flame. "So we're going to try and get out of here before we burn to death."
With flames closing in on both sides of their path, they used GPS to try and find alternative routes. However, they had no way of knowing where the fire was and how it was moving, so each navigation decision was filled with uncertainty.
Following a dry creek bed, they descended a waterfall, only to find themselves at a 200 foot cliff and no other way down.
It was then they received a call from the sheriff, who was happy to hear they were alive. Steve says he was told to call 9-1-1 and tell them it was Phase 2 so they could get their coordinates. However, the call was routed to a different county and was phase 1, meaning rescuers were unable to get their coordinates.
And then, fire began to come down the dry creek bed behind them. Matt told Steve they had to move. They climbed back up the waterfall to search for another way down, finding a cliff they could navigate, then stumbling down a steep incline.
Having hiked for hours in air thick with smoke, they were exhausted. They were also out of water, and the heat of the fire was oppressive. Due to the need to move quickly and outpace the fire, they'd suffered several accidents. Matt almost fell from a cliff.
Steve explains Matt had lost his footing and slid around 30 feet down an embankment, almost falling 200 feet off a cliff before he managed to catch a tree and stop his fall.
"That was probably one of the worst feelings, watching your best friend actually almost die."
From an elevation over 4,000 feet, they managed to scramble down the mountainside, some of the path sheer drops down, to around 2,900 feet. It was a half-mile push to their parked Jeep, and they had no way of knowing if the fire had already burned through that area.
They persevered, with the promise of a soda pop and Gatorade. And luckily, they were able to get to their car and evacuate the area.
"We had determination," Steve said. "We wanted to stay alive and make it back home to our family."
Watch the full video: